Feel the Bern: Would LeBron James actually retire?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks down in the closing minutes of a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

This morning, everyone woke up to the news that LeBron James isn’t sure what he wants to do next season.

That doesn’t mean LeBron is retiring. It just means he doesn’t know what he’s doing. And that’s a strange answer coming from an athlete who has known for the past 20 years (and more_ exactly what he’s doing, every moment of the day.

You have to remember: LeBron James is used to winning -- and winning it all. He has played in 10 NBA Finals and won four championships. And at the age of 38, he was able to put up 40 points in losing Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets.

So he’s in territory he doesn’t enjoy. The man wants to win, plain and simple. So he could say anything after he loses.

What would LeBron do if he didn’t play? He has already said he’d like to play with his son, Bronny, in two years. Also, what would give him the satisfaction he gets from playing basketball? There’s nothing in society to match where he’s been and where he wants to go again.

That’s why, from this corner, the feeling is LeBron will be back. And back. And back again, if he wants. A player who’s considered one of the two best ever to play deserves that.