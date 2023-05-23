Detroit Grand Prix 2023: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is almost here.

The event that brings in so many people to the Motor City is around the corner, and for the first time since 1991, the race will take place in Downtown Detroit.

For over 30 years, the racing event has been held on Belle Isle, but before then, the original racing space was downtown.

So if this is your first time at the Grand Prix, or you are a veteran, here is a guide to help you navigate the event as it has returned to its home.

Tickets for the Detroit Grand Prix

Below are the addresses for the box offices selling tickets for the racing event. There is also a link to purchase tickets online.

Renaissance Center Box Office 300 Renaissance Center Tower 300 Detroit, MI 48243



Hours for Renaissance Center Box Office:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Race weekend hours for Renaissance Center Box Office:

June 2 through June 4, Opens at 7:30 a.m., yet closing time varies

Event West Box Office

Located on Jefferson Ave adjacent to Hart Plaza

Hours for box office:

June 2 through June 4, opening at 7:30 a.m. *Closing times vary

Event East Box Office:

Located on Woodbridge Ave behind Grandstand 9

Hours for box office:

June 2 through June 4, opening at 7:30 a.m. *Closing times vary

Click here to buy tickets online.

What to know about the Detroit Grand Prix racing track and space

Below is a tentative map of the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear race:

2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear)

Parking for the Detroit Grand Prix

There will be one parking structure within the venue available to the public. The Franklin Garage costs $75 per day, and parking passes can be purchased here.

Due to parking demands, there will be several surface lots and alternate parking structures within the downtown area for general public event parking.

The following parking structures within the event space will not be dedicated to public parking:

Beaubien Garage

Center Garage

Millender Garage

Port Atwater Garage

River East Garage

If you choose to park further away from the event venue, taking the Detroit People Mover is recommended, as it will take you directly to the venue. Fees for the People Mover are $0.75 one way. These fees are cash only, and there are no ATMs in the stations.

If you are near the Qline, the public train will provide free rides for those attending. You can view the Detroit QLine Map to see where is the best spot to park. Those using the public train are to get off at Congress stop No. 1 -- which is the closest spot to the event venue for riders.

If you plan on-street parking, make sure to have the Park Detroit app on your smartphone. The app will allow you to pay for your parking spot and show how much time you have in your spot and options to extend parking time.

For those looking for ride-share or bussing locations, there will be three designated spots outside of the racing venues for drop-offs.

Below are the drop-off locations for the Detroit Grand Prix:

West Location: along Fort Street, between Washington and Shelby. There is no specific address, but the location is between the 200 and 300 blocks of West Fort Street, Detroit, MI 48226

North Location: Checker’s Bar at 124 Cadillac Square, Detroit, MI 48226

East Location: between Jefferson and Woodbridge. Detroit, MI 48226

Headliners for the Detroit Grand Prix

Friday A-Trak -- 6-7:15 p.m. Big Boi -- 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday Z-Trip -- 5:30 p.m. Steve Aoki -- 7-8:30 p.m.

Live music will occur on Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What you need to know about the broadcast coverage of the Detroit Grand Prix

June 4: Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix coverage to broadcast on WDIV Local 4 starting at 3 p.m. EST.

Below are more Detroit Grand Prix headlines