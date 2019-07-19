NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick creates burner account to follow NBA free agency

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 09: JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 9, 2019 in Philadelphia,…

With the NBA free agency frenzy many people who are usually off of social media tend to sneak back on.

The most recent victim of this ordeal is New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter JJ Redick whose 10-month social media abscence ended in June when he created a burner Twitter account to keep up with all the drama.

In his podcast he states that he decided to create the burner account because his friend asked him how he was gonna stay up to date on free agency, according to the Bleacher Report.

"So, I used some random Gmail account that I don't really use, that I think I used to have a Spotify account. I can't remember why I used it, but anyways, used a Gmail account and set up just an egg (avatar) and I followed five people...(Adrian Wojnarowski), Chris Haynes, Ramona (Shelburne), Shams (Charania)—the news breakers," Redick said.

With the free agency heat cooling down Redick is back off social media and his burnder account has been deactivated.

