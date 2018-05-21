NFL: Matt Patricia, Lions won't face discipline from league over sex assault allegations

DETROIT - Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will not face any discipline from the NFL in regard to sexual assault allegations that resurfaced this year, the league announced Monday.

Here is the statement from the league:

Our office reviewed the matter with the Lions and Mr. Patricia, and ensured the club engaged in appropriate and thorough hiring practices and that the Coach did not mislead the team during the interview process. We determined that the Lions handled the interview process in a thoughtful and comprehensive manner and fully and appropriately complied with all applicable employment laws. As we learned from both Mr. Patricia and the Lions, the matter was not part of his employment interview process for job opportunities outside of or within the NFL. He was under no legal or other requirement to raise this issue.

This is not subject to the personal conduct policy as the allegations occurred well before his affiliation with the NFL.

Patricia has denied any wrongdoing after media reports of a 1996 sexual assault case in which he faced felony charges.

"As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation. I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done," the coach said in a statement released earlier this month.

Patricia is entering his first year as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He previously spent several years as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

