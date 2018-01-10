NFL Mock Draft 2018: Who will Detroit Lions take at No. 20?

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood and General Manager Bob Quinn watch the warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 2017 at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon…

DETROIT - The NFL Draft is still months away - but it's never too early to stare at mock drafts!

The Detroit Lions will have the No. 20 pick in the draft. Yes, the team is still looking for their next head coach, but that won't stop us from taking a look ahead at some draft predictions.

Here's what league experts are predicting for the Lions at No. 20:

CBS Sports: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan: The Lions stay close to home with the Michigan product. Hurst could've entered the 2017 draft, and he probably would've gotten picked in one of the first three rounds. Instead, he stayed in school and fine-tuned his game. He'll star in Detroit right away.

Rotoworld: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Guice dealt with a thigh injury this season, slowing him down in practice and multiple games. Once he returned, he was outstanding. His cuts, spins and balance on contact allow him to create yards. I love Ameer Abdullah as an individual player, but it is not working out with the Lions. He has yet to eclipse 600 rushing yards in a season with the team.

SBNation: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The defensive line run continues with Wilkins. Haloti Ngata may want to play another season in Detroit, but the Lions need interior line help of their own. Wilkins is more of a gap shooter than run stuffer, but he brings a lot of pressure from the interior.

Drafttek: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Comments not provided until after the Jan 15 NFL Draft Day of Declaration for underclassmen. Our lead time for analysts to prepare comments may lead to situations where prospects being discussed will no longer be available.

Yahoo Sports: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Too long have the Lions relied upon mediocre running back rotations and Matthew Stafford to carry the offense. They have done well to bolster their offense with a strong supporting cast, but they need to add a runner like Guice, a complete back who can take pressure off the passing game.

