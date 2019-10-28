Sports

NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Detroit Lions trade rumor mill

Latest Lions rumors ahead of Oct. 29 deadline

By Ken Haddad

Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions talks with Quandre Diggs #28 in the second half against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Will the Detroit Lions make a trade ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline this week?

The Lions have been in the middle of multiple rumors as the Oct. 29 NFL Trade Deadline approaches. The team already traded away safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle last week.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams were calling the Lions about cornerback Darius Slay:

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Sunday that the Lions were aggressively scouring the running back market following Kerryon Johnson's injury, with Dolphins' Kenyan Drake mentioned as a possible target.

 The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29. 

Follow the latest Detroit Lions trade rumors below:

