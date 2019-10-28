NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Detroit Lions trade rumor mill

Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions talks with Quandre Diggs #28 in the second half against the Houston Texans during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Will the Detroit Lions make a trade ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline this week?

The Lions have been in the middle of multiple rumors as the Oct. 29 NFL Trade Deadline approaches. The team already traded away safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle last week.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams were calling the Lions about cornerback Darius Slay:

Here's another name that bears watching as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches: Lions' CB Darius Slay, per league sources. Lions have gotten calls about Slay, though it would take a lot to pry him out of Detroit. But if there's a CB-needy team out there, Slay will draw interest. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Sunday that the Lions were aggressively scouring the running back market following Kerryon Johnson's injury, with Dolphins' Kenyan Drake mentioned as a possible target.

I've been told the #Lions have been aggressively scouring the running back market for trade availability over the last week. Now #Dolphins' Kenyan Drake appears to be headed out of Miami. Relationships make deals and Flores/Patricia/Quinn certainly have one from New England days. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 27, 2019

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Follow the latest Detroit Lions trade rumors below:

