2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Thursday, Feb. 15

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 15 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 15 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Thursday, Feb. 15:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final
Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)
Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition
Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final
Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBC Sports
2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final
7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final
Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final
Noon – 2 p.m.
Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden
Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
USA
2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway
7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)
