2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Thursday, Feb. 15

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 15 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 15 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Thursday, Feb. 15:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 10km Gold Medal Final

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Luge – Team Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Speed Skating – 10,000m Gold Medal Final

Noon – 2 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 20km Gold Medal Final

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

