Michigan players highlight U.S. Olympic hockey team rosters

Michigan residents James Slater, Megan Keller, Chad Billins and James Wisniewski will be playing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo courtesy of teamusa.usahockey.com

DETROIT - USA Hockey announced the rosters for the 2018 U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s ice hockey teams and 2018 U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team Monday.

“We’re excited about all three of our teams and the chance to compete for gold,” USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher said. “There’s no bigger stage than the Olympics and Paralympics and I know our teams will represent our country extremely well in Pyeongchang.”

THE MEN’S ROSTER

NHL free agent Brian Gionta will serve as captain, leading the 15 players chosen for the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team. Gionta has played more than 1,000 regular-season games over his NHL career and has served as captain for both the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres. It's not Gionta's first time playing in the Olympics, having played in 2006.

The U.S. has won 11 medals in the Olympic Winter Games, including gold in 1960 and 1980. The opening game for the U.S. men in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 14 against Slovenia.

The team includes three Michigan players. Marysville native and Ferris State alumnus Chad Billins and Canton's James Wisniewski playing defense and Lapeer's Michigan State alumnus Jim Slater playing forward.

THE WOMEN’S ROSTER

The women’s roster features 23 players, including 10 returning Olympians and six two-time Olympians in Kacey Bellamy, captain Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Gigi Marvin.

The U.S. has medaled in all five Olympic Winter Games since women’s ice hockey was introduced in 1998, including gold in that inaugural year.

Farmington's Megan Keller is the only Michigan player on the women's roster.

THE SLED ROSTER

The 17-player sled roster includes nine players with Paralympic experience, led by captain Josh Pauls, alternate captains Declan Farmer and Nikko Landeros and goaltender Steve Cash. All four were members of the gold medal-winning 2014 Paralympic team.

The U.S. has medaled in four of the five Paralympic Winters Games it has competed in, with gold medals in 2014, 2010 and 2002, and a bronze medal in 2006.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will have its opening ceremony on Feb. 9 and the 2018 Winter Paralympics' opening ceremony will be a month later on March 9.