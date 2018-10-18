Red Wings haven't beaten Lightning since 2016

Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning, center, celebrates a goal against Detroit Red Wings with Ondrej Palat and Steven Stamkos during the third period at the Amalie Arena on October 13, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Winless Wings try again

The Detroit Red Wings are going to try to get their first win of the season against a team they haven't beaten since 2016.

In fact, the Red Wings haven't won a regular season game against the Tampa Bay Lighting since Nov. 3, 2015. The win in 2016 was a playoff game. Tampa won that series 4 games to 1.

The teams meet for the first time this season on Thursday night in Tampa.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: FS Detroit

Lightning quick

The Tampa Bay Lightning are again considered a top contender for the Stanley Cup this season. The Lightning (3-1-0) celebrated another victory Tuesday over the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-2. Tyler Johnson scored a hat trick.

The Lightning are a team of speed combined with some of the best defencemen in the league. Why Steve Yzerman left his general manager position before training camp, after spending so many years building them into what they are today, is still kind of a mystery. This team has what it takes to win the Cup.

Red Wings getting put away early

The Red Wings (0-4-2), meanwhile, have been outscored 20-8 over their past three games. They're on the exact opposite side of the spectrum. Don't expect them to keep up with the Lightning for 60 minutes. But if they do, it will be because goalie Jimmy Howard stole the show.

At this point, it's not so much the losing that's frustrating for the Red Wings and their fans. It's the way they are getting blown out and put away before half the game is played. Not good for any team, but especially not good for an organization that is trying to develop young players.

Trevor Daley is back

Veteran defenseman Trevor Daley is expected back in the Red Wings lineup on Thursday. He was out with what he called a "jammed neck."

Red Wings pick up de la Rose

Detroit claimed forward Jacob de la Rose off waivers this week from the Montreal Canadiens. De la Rose, 23, was the 34th overall draft pick in 2013. The Swedish winger appeared in 119 games for Montreal over the past five seasons, but never was able to secure a tenured spot in the lineup.

Svechnikov out 5-6 months

The de la Rose pickup came a day after the team announced forward Evgeny Svechnikov, who was injured in preseason, recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be out of commission for five to six months.

Upcoming Red Wings schedule:

7 p.m. Saturday @ Florida

7:30 p.m. Monday vs. Carolina

Red Wings trivia:

I asked this question earlier this week: Who are the four goalies to play in at least 10 seasons with the Red Wings?

Answer: Jimmy Howard, Chris Osgood, Jim Rutherford and Terry Sawchuk

New trivia question: In what season did the Red Wings win an NHL-record 62 regular season games?

AROUND THE LEAGUE

