Report: Detroit Pistons to target ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey for head coach job

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors shouts instructions to his team as they play the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Pistons are reportedly targeting the recently fired former coach of the Toronto Raptors to take over for Stan Van Gundy as head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Thursday morning.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey will be a primary target of the Pistons coaching search, league sources tell ESPN. Full story soon on site. https://t.co/GpB9Qs9qXt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 24, 2018

Wojnarowski also reported the Pistons have hired Grizzlies executive Ed Stefanski as a senior advisor responsible for overhauling the franchise’s basketball operations. He will oversee the hiring process. The Pistons confirmed the hiring in a release.

"In this new role, Mr. Stefanski will assist in the searches now underway for a new head coach and new head of basketball operations; conduct a broad review of the existing structure in which the two jobs were previously combined; recommend enhancements and improvements to that structure; and act as a long-term strategic adviser to Mr. Gores and the Pistons’ ownership team. His contract has a three-year term."

Here's more from his report:

Television analyst Brent Barry, a 14-year NBA veteran and two-time champion, is a front-runner to land in a complementary role in the Pistons' front office. Popular ex-Pistons player Tayshaun Prince -- who is completing his first year in the Memphis front office -- will be a strong candidate to join Stefanski in Detroit too, league sources said.

Casey led the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season as Toronto earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. He posted a 320-238 record in seven seasons and is the franchise’s winningest coach.

Casey was named coach of the year by the National Basketball Coaches Association, an award voted on by NBA head coaches.

Under Casey, the Raptors won four Atlantic Division titles and advanced to the playoffs in five consecutive seasons. But Toronto couldn’t get past Cleveland, losing to LeBron James and the Cavs in each of the past three playoffs.

