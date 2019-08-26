Vote in round 2: Who did Detroit Tigers fans despise the most?

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 13: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox hits a game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 13, 2013 in…

Who did Detroit Tigers fans despise the most?

The MLB region of the bracket is unfortunately filled with athletes who beat the Tigers on different occasions. Some of the region is made up of the 1984 championship era Tigers, while others are more recent, during two World Series losses.

While there's no clear No. 1 seed in the region, we gave it to Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who had multiple big hits and home runs against Detroit in playoff games.

Read more: View the full bracket and how it works

Vote in the second round of the MLB region below:

Vote in each of the other regions below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.