Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along.

Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009, when she left the station to become a full-time mother of her five children. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.

The station announced the news during the Ford Fireworks in June.

Teamed with Paul Gross, Brandon Roux and Brett Collar, Adams will help sharpen the station’s focus on covering local weather under the station’s new weather brand, 4Warn Weather. Using the most powerful weather technology available today, which is exclusive to Local 4 News, the station will give viewers the most up-to-the-minute information pinpointed for each neighborhood, so they are always prepared.

“My job, above all, is to make sure everyone in Detroit and Southeast Michigan is ready for whatever is coming. You’ll get that on TV, on our app, website, and streaming channel. After seeing the capabilities of the station’s Exact Track 4D Radar product, I can tell you it’s a true difference maker. It will help our entire weather team warn our audience dangerous weather is coming before it happens so you can keep your family, and friends safe. This technology is exclusive to Local 4, and it allows us to see things develop even before the national weather service issues warnings,” said Adams.

The Exact Track 4D Radar technology also provides street level weather data so with the forecast you will receive daily on all platforms, you can plan your day.

“When the weather is going to be nice, I want to make sure you take advantage of it. With 4Warn Weather we’ll also warn you not to miss a chance to enjoy the outdoor activities that make Michigan special,” Adams added.

