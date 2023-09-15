Live stream: Local 4′s Charity Preview special from Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – Get a behind the scenes look at the glitz and glamour of Charity Preview at the Detroit Auto Show on Local 4′s prime special on Friday night.

The big event, on the eve of the public opening of the auto show, is a black tie evening with Grammy-winning reggae icon Shaggy. Proceeds from the event directly benefit a wide range of children’s charities. Funds raised will support services for children of all ages from birth to 18.

Local 4′s coverage of Charity Preview begins at 7 p.m., join Devin Scillian, Rhonda Walker and more of your Local 4 favorites from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., on Local 4 and streaming on Local 4+

Watch the special live below:

Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in Southeastern Michigan over the past 25 years alone. In total, the event has generated over $123 million since its inception in 1976. Beneficiaries for this year’s Charity Preview include: