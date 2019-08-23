Detroit Youth Choir coaches work hard to bring out the kids' best

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir has generated a lot of attention since its big golden buzzer moment on "America's Got Talent."

The DYC is practicing more than it ever has, preparing for the next show.

On Wednesday, the DYC left Detrotit for Los Angeles. Local 4 was there and captured the singers' excitement and their parents' pride.

Any athlete will tell you that behind great success is a great coach, and it's no different for the DYC. Director Anthony White is in charge of the music and the big picture, British Burnett is in charge of vocals and Ashia Lee is one of three choreographers.

"We all kind of pitch in and help each other as far as getting the kids together and preparing them," Lee said. "We go through warm-ups and rehearsal to condition them."

Lee has been a part of the DYC since she was 13 years old. She was a singer then and now she can truly appreciate what it takes to get everything together.

"We're on four-days-a-week rehearsals," Lee said.

It's hard work, but it's hard work the members want to put in.

The 52 members of the Detroit Youth Choir are heading to Los Angeles to prepare for their next performance on "America's Got Talent."

Mark your calendars -- they'll be on the show on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and they need votes to get to the next round.

Local 4 has started the hashtag #VoteDYC4AGT to get the message out online and to get the fan club going.

You can watch Nick Monacelli's full story on the Detroit Youth Choir above.

