Web exclusive: Kelly Stafford's message to women

After an intense 12-hour brain surgery, Kelly Stafford shared her story for the first time on TV with Local 4.

The mother of three spoke candidly about her journey beginning Wednesday at on Local 4, with more Thursday at 5 p.m. Check back to see the stories after they air.

Watch Stafford's message to women below:

Related coverage:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.