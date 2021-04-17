Twitter users experiencing login errors: ‘It’s not your fault’

Does anyone have a clue what’s wrong with Twitter this weekend?

You may find yourself trying to log in only to be redirected to an error page:

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret -- it’s not your fault. Let’s try again,” reads the message from Twitter.

You try again. Failure, again. And that means you’re unable to sign in to Twitter. Or are you able to sign in, but not able to access the site? Unclear.

Moreover, perhaps Twitter is working for you on the mobile app. And that makes this error all the more confusing. Thousands of users were reporting the errors Friday night and Saturday morning across the globe.

In the U.S., nearly 10,000 users were reporting the error by 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Downdetector.

Furthermore, it seems if you are able to log in you may not be able to view any tweets. Twitter said it’s working on “fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.” I’d share that tweet from Twitter Support, but I can’t access it right now, of course.

And so we wait.

