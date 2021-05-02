SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

In a photo provided by NASA, NASA and SpaceX support teams board a helicopter at Pensacola, Fla., Saturday, May 1, 2021, to head to a ship in the Gulf of Mexico. A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station late Saturday, aiming for a rare nighttime splashdown to end the companys second crew flight. It would be the first U.S. splashdown in darkness since Apollo 8s crew returned from the moon in 1968. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station on Sunday, making the first U.S. crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot.

The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, just before 3 a.m., ending the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company.

It was an express trip home, lasting just 6 1/2 hours.

The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, flew back in the same capsule — named Resilience — in which they launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November.

“We welcome you back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” SpaceX's Mission Control radioed moments after splashdown. “For those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program, you've earned 68 million miles on this voyage.”

“We'll take those miles,” said spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins. “Are they transferrable?” SpaceX replied that the astronauts would have to check with the company's marketing department.

Within a few minutes, Hopkins reported he could see light from the approaching recovery boats out the capsule's window.

Their 167-day mission is the longest for astronauts launching from the U.S. The previous record of 84 days was set by NASA’s final Skylab station crew in 1974.

