$45,000 grant to help improve broadband access for Oakland County residents

Oakland County has been granted $45,000 to help improve broadband access for residents and offer more detailed information on the coverage and access. Broadband connection allows internet users to take advantage of high-speed internet access.

Connected Michigan will be gathering data coverage in rural areas in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties. The information from the surveys will be used in a statewide map.

Click here to access the map.

Within the map, internet users can type in their city, and it will show internet providers and the maximum download and upload speed in the area.

Related: Washington expands internet access for Natives across 10 states, including Michigan

Ad

“Throughout Oakland County, there are areas where the broadband infrastructure and access simply don’t exist,” said Commissioner Philip Weipert (R-South Lyon) in a news release. “This survey will make sure that our residents benefit from future infrastructure projects and aren’t left behind.

According to a broadband growth map from Connected Michigan, there are 371 unserved households as of 2017.

Commissioner Gwen Markham (D-Novi) writes in the news release that this survey will be critical for officials when making improvements to broadband infrastructure.

“I am happy we were able to work with SEMCOG to secure funding for this project, and I look forward to increasing access to broadband for those who live in Oakland County,” stated Markham.

For more information, residents can visit www.oakgov.com/boc.