Apple will finally improve texting between iPhones and Androids

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Sick of blurry videos and broken group chats when texting between iPhone and Android devices? Apple has told multiple news outlets that a fix is coming next year.

Apple plans on finally adopting the RCS messaging standard and the change will be made through a software update sometime next year. RCS stands for Rich Communication Services.

Chats using RCS will show you when someone is typing, offer read receipts, allow you to send messages over mobile data and wi-fi, and share files and high-resolution photos.

Currently, Apple downgrades texts between iPhones and Android phones into SMS and MMS, something Google calls “outdated tech from the 90s and 00s.” RCS is considered the industry standard for texts.

A spokesperson for Apple told Bloomberg that the software update with RCS will come in 2024 and will enable group chats and text over wi-fi with Android.

RCS will work alongside iMessage, which is the messaging system iPhone users currently use. There are no plans to get rid of iMessage. SMS and MMS will still be available as a backup.

---> What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple’s Lightning cable?