Metro Detroit weekend construction guide for Dec. 6–9

Here’s a handy guide to help you navigate your way around Metro Detroit this weekend.

Oakland County:

Southbound, 696 to Seven Mile Road, left lane closed intermittently, Friday 9 a.m. through Saturday 3 p.m.

Wayne County:

Northbound/southbound, CLOSED, from Springwells to Clark, Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Lane closures begin 7 p.m. with complete closure by 11 p.m. to demolish bridges; Springwells, Livernois and Clark

NB Springwells to Clark, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Friday 9:30 a.m. through Friday night. Full closure until Monday 5 a.m.

SB Clark to Springwells, 2 lanes open, 2 left closed, Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. full closure until Monday 5 a.m.

SB Ambassador Bridge ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Eastbound/westbound Clark CLOSED over 75 for demolition, Friday 11 p.m.

NB I-75 to Clark, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

EB/WB Clark Street ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Livernois CLOSED over 75 for demolition, Friday 11 p.m.

EB/WB Porter ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed, Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

NB/SB 75 ramps to Livernois/Dragoon, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

SB 75 ramp to Springwells , ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

NB/SB Springwells ramp to NB 75, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.