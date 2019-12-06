39ºF

Traffic

Metro Detroit weekend construction guide for Dec. 6–9

I-75 to close between Springwells to Clark in Wayne County for bridge demolition

Miriam Marini

Here’s a handy guide to help you navigate your way around Metro Detroit this weekend.

I-75:

Oakland County:

  • Southbound, 696 to Seven Mile Road, left lane closed intermittently, Friday 9 a.m. through Saturday 3 p.m.

Wayne County:

  • Northbound/southbound, CLOSED, from Springwells to Clark, Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. Lane closures begin 7 p.m. with complete closure by 11 p.m. to demolish bridges; Springwells, Livernois and Clark
  • NB Springwells to Clark, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Friday 9:30 a.m. through Friday night. Full closure until Monday 5 a.m.
  • SB Clark to Springwells, 2 lanes open, 2 left closed, Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. full closure until Monday 5 a.m.
  • SB Ambassador Bridge ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • Eastbound/westbound Clark CLOSED over 75 for demolition, Friday 11 p.m.
  • NB I-75 to Clark, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • EB/WB Clark Street ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • Livernois CLOSED over 75 for demolition, Friday 11 p.m.
  • EB/WB Porter ramp to SB I-75, ramp closed, Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • NB/SB 75 ramps to Livernois/Dragoon, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • SB 75 ramp to Springwells , ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • NB/SB Springwells ramp to NB 75, ramp closed, Friday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
  • SB 75, 94 to Warren, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 2 right lanes closed, Saturday 9 a.m. to Sunday 1 p.m.

I-96:

Oakland County:

  • EB Novi Road to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Saturday 9 a.m. to Sunday 3 p.m. Big delays expected.

M-150 (Rochester Road):

Oakland County:

  • NB/SB CLOSED, Second Street to Tienken, Sunday 1-5 p.m.

M-5:

Oakland County:

  • NB/SB Grand River Avenue CLOSED, Power Road to Shiawassee, Saturday 5-7 p.m.

M-24:

Oakland County:

  • NB/SB M-24 CLOSED, Broadway Street to First Street, Saturday noon to 2 p.m.

M-102 (Eight Mile):

Oakland County:

  • EB/WB Eight Mile at 275, 1 LANE OPEN, Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • EB/WB Eight Mile ramps to NB/SB 275, ramps closed, Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US-24:

Oakland County:

  • US24 BR/EB/WB M59/Cesar Chavez/Woodward, closed, (Downtown Pontiac), Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MONDAY:

Wayne County:

  • EB US-12, Newburgh to Wayne Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Monday 9 a.m. through Thursday 3 p.m. AND 2 LANES OPEN, Thursday 3 p.m. through Dec. 18 for emergency sewer work.

