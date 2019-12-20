Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction guide for Dec. 20-23, 2019
Here is this weekend’s construction guide for drivers in Metro Detroit.
As always, the Michigan Department of Transportation says all work with weather-permitting.
I-75:
Wayne County:
- NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, I-94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- EB/WB I-94 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- E/W Clay ramps to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- E/W Holbrook ramps to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- E/W Warren ramp to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- NB/SB I-75, Springswells to Clark, right lane closed, Wednesday-Friday 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
I-94:
Wayne County:
- EB/WB I-94 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 2nd Avenue CLOSED over I-94, Saturday 7 a.m. thru 2020.
I-696:
Macomb County:
- EB 11 Mile ramp to I-696, RAMP CLOSED, Thursday 9 p.m.-Saturday 9:30am.
M-5:
Wayne County:
- EB M-5 at 7 Mile, right lane closed, Thursday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
M-10 (Lodge Freeway):
Wayne County:
- SB M-10 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Thu-Sun 9am-3pm.
M-14:
Wayne County:
- EB M-14 at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
M-53:
Wayne County:
- NB M-53, M-3/Gratiot to north of I-94, right lane closed daily, Thursday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
