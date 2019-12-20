21ºF

Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction guide for Dec. 20-23, 2019

Here is this weekend’s construction guide for drivers in Metro Detroit.

As always, the Michigan Department of Transportation says all work with weather-permitting.

I-75:

Wayne County:

  • NB/SB I-75 CLOSED, I-94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • EB/WB I-94 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • E/W Clay ramps to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • E/W Holbrook ramps to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • E/W Warren ramp to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • NB/SB I-75, Springswells to Clark, right lane closed, Wednesday-Friday 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

I-94:

Wayne County:

  • EB/WB I-94 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Saturday 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • 2nd Avenue CLOSED over I-94, Saturday 7 a.m. thru 2020.

I-696:

Macomb County:

  • EB 11 Mile ramp to I-696, RAMP CLOSED, Thursday 9 p.m.-Saturday 9:30am.

M-5:

Wayne County:

  • EB M-5 at 7 Mile, right lane closed, Thursday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway):

Wayne County:

  • SB M-10 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Thu-Sun 9am-3pm.

M-14:

Wayne County:

  • EB M-14 at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

M-53:

Wayne County:

  • NB M-53, M-3/Gratiot to north of I-94, right lane closed daily, Thursday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

