Second Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit needs emergency repairs

DETROIT – The Second Avenue bridge over I-94 has “advanced structural deterioration” on its supports, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday.

A bridge inspection conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 18, revealed the problem, MDOT said, requiring all traffic to be prohibited from using the overpass. The overpass will be closed to traffic starting Saturday moring. It’s not clear when it will be reopened. It is scheduled to be replaced starting in February 2020 as part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit.

Originally constructed in 1954, the Second Avenue bridge last underwent repairs in 2007 to ensure safe conditions for those using the bridge and freeway traffic below. However, further deterioration to the support structure requires this decision, MDOT said.

During the closure, all vehicular traffic will be diverted to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and pedestrians will use nearby Cass Avenue to cross over I-94.

