I-94 donuts stunt blocks interstate, just like the Lodge Freeway stunt

DETROIT – Video shows a red Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of I-94 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same kind of stunt video we saw this past summer recorded on the Lodge Freeway. The “We on the Lodge wit it” video blew up on social media, and so is this new I-94 stunt video. It was posted to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday.

Watch the video here (there is explicit language):

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was enraged by the Lodge Freeway video in the summer.

“We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city," he said. "The bottom line is we will find you, and when we do, we will deal with you,” said Craig.

There was an arrest made at the time. However, no charges ever were issued.

Thankfully, in both cases no injuries have been reported.