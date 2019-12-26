Detroit police seek Allen Park man after donut stunt in middle of I-94

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for an Allen Park man after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic Sunday night by doing donuts on the freeway.

Video shows an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

Police said that 2010 Camaro was driven by 22-year-old Devin Cronk.

Police are asking for help finding Cronk.

The Camaro used for the stunt has tinted windows, aftermarket rims and a license plate with the number EBZ5973.

Anyone who knows Cronk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

What happened

The Camaro was doing donuts in the middle of I-94 in Detroit, blocking traffic.

The stunt went on for about 10-15 minutes over a about a 1/2 mile stretch of the freeway.

License plates were covered in the video with an explicit message for Detroit police, something Chief James Craig is taking serious offense to.

“We want it to stop. Do know we will be investigating. We do have a plan for you, so you can go ahead and cover your license plates and use the expletive for what you refer to DPD, we are going to come after you. That is a promise I am making,” he said.

Craig said the department has good leads to the people who may have been involved. Someone who wasn’t driving was arrested. Police said Tommie Mahone was charged with a felony last month because he was a passenger in a car that hit a pedestrian during a similar incident.

If the I-94 video sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same kind of stunt video we saw this past summer recorded on the Lodge Freeway. The “We on the Lodge wit it” video blew up on social media, and so is this new I-94 stunt video. It was posted to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday.

Watch the video here (there is explicit language):

Craig was enraged by the Lodge Freeway video in the summer.

“We are not going to tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city," he said. "The bottom line is we will find you, and when we do, we will deal with you,” said Craig.

There was an arrest made at the time. However, no charges ever were issued.

Thankfully, in both cases no injuries have been reported.