Man killed in crash at 25 Mile, Foss roads in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed when his vehicle struck a tree Friday morning at 25 Mile and Foss roads in Macomb Township.

The vehicle was found resting against a tree with just the man inside about 6:30 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said. Sources said he was cut out of the vehicle and emergency responders tried to save him by administering CPR. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection of 25 Mile and Foss roads was closed.

Police believe only one vehicle was involved in this crash, and it remains under investigation.