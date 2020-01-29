Man fatally struck by vehicle at 8 Mile, Coolidge in Oak Park; police seek witnesses

OAK PARK, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Oak Park.

Police said the driver was turning when she struck the pedestrian just before 7:30 p.m. at 8 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

The driver pulled into a gas station, tried to help the victim and is cooperating with police. Police said they believe that driver had the right of way.

However, a second vehicle also hit the man, killing him. That driver did not stop. Police are trying to find the driver of that second vehicle but have not released any information on what type of vehicle he or she was driving.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward while they review video from the area. Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run needs to contact Oak Park police at 248-691-7520.