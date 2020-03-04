I-75 bridge demolitions expected to cause traffic jams, travel issues in Hazel Park

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – Residents are preparing for a lot of traffic, headaches and inconveniences when three bridges over I-75 are demolished in Oakland County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is taking down three bridges at the same time, something Hazel Park City Manager Ed Klobucher is concerned about because there are few options to cross the freeway.

“Without those bridges, it’s going to be much more difficult for people to go from east to west,” he said.

Klobucher said he has had to make arrangements with Ferndale police to get help responding to calls since the freeway splits Hazel Park in half. He also noted that the bridge demolitions will leave children without pedestrian bridges that they use to get to school.

“We’re a little bit frustrated that they (MDOT) couldn’t stagger even one of the bridges and leave it up during construction,” he said. “So now our hope is that if you can’t accommodate us by leaving at least one of these bridges up and staggering the construction process that they move fast and construct or reconstruct bridges as soon as possible."

Klobucher said he found out about the construction schedule last month. MDOT said in a statement that it coordinates its plans with all its residents before construction begins.