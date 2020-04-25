Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over Trenton Channel to close for months for repairs

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel will be closed for months for repairs beginning May 6.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. The bridge is expected to reopen in December, as long as there are no unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

Emergency repairs were performed on the 90-year-old bridge last November. This project will increase the bridge’s life expectancy and life the current weight restrictions, officials said.

Detours have been provided:

Traffic traveling into Grosse Ile Township from Trenton - Detour at Grosse lle Parkway and Jefferson Road, proceed northbound to West Jefferson Road toward Bridge Road for access to the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge.

Traffic traveling from Grosse Ile Township into Trenton - Detour at Meridian Road and proceed northbound for access to the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge.

The county will also make small improvements to the Jefferson Avenue Bridge over Monguagon Creek before the Grosse Ile bridge closure. Work on the Jefferson Avenue Bridge project will start on April 30 and is anticipated to end May 8. One lane in each direction will remain open on the Jefferson Avenue Bridge for the duration of that project.

The overlap in the two bridge projects was unavoidable, officials said.

“We understand that we’re in the midst of unprecedented times, however, safety and integrity remain as top priorities of our administration," said Beverly J. Watts, director of the Department Public Services. “We have a responsibility to the citizens of Grosse Ile to uphold our commitment to improve the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge and with the help of our consultants, constituents and colleagues, we’re able to do so safely and cohesively.”