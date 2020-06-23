Maple, Middlebelt intersection in West Bloomfield Township reopens with roundabout complete

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) has opened the Maple Road and Middlebelt Road intersection in West Bloomfield Township, which had been closed for the completion of the roundabout at the intersection.

The project aimed to improve sight distance and started in September of 2019. The roundabout was opened for the winter, with work resuming in the spring. For the work this year, Maple Road has been closed at Middlebelt Road.

“I thank the motorists and residents during this time for their patience as we finished this important improvement,” said RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar.

The approximately $6.6 million safety-improvement project was funded with a mix of federal and local dollars. Local funding was shared by RCOC, West Bloomfield Township and Oakland County general government through the Tri-Party Program.

The project included:

Construction of the roundabout at the Maple/Middlebelt intersection

Drainage improvements

Americans with Disability Act (ADA) compliant crosswalks with High-intensity Activated Cross-Walk beacon (HAWK) at the roundabout

Water main replacements

Culvert removal and replacement on Maple Road east of Middlebelt Road

Behind the curb restoration

Permanent street lighting

For more information on the Maple/Middlebelt Road roundabout please visit: https://www.rcocweb.org/479/MapleMiddlebelt-Road-Roundabout.