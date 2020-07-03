Nasty stretch of Merriman Road in Livonia to undergo resurfacing beginning July 6

LIVONIA, Mich. – One of the most cratered and crumbling sections of Merriman Road in Livonia will undergo a $1.73 million resurfacing project starting Monday, July 6.

The city of Livonia is alerting drivers about reduced lanes and slow travel on Merriman Road from Plymouth Road to Schoolcraft (I-96 Service Drive) starting Monday as the road is resurfaced and repaired.

The city says initial work will begin on the outside lanes in each direction, with motorists allowed to drive in lanes adjacent to the center turn lane. Once the outside lanes are resurfaced, traffic will be allowed on the outside lanes.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in late October.

The Wayne County Department of Public Service is in charge the $1.73 million road improvement that includes about one mile of hot mix asphalt, cold milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement repair, sidewalk ramps and pavement markings. Cadillac Asphalt, LLC, is the contractor.

