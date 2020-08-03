Average gas prices reach $2.13 in Michigan, 5 cents less than previous month

Gas prices are decreasing in Michigan, with the average price being $2.13 per gallon for regular unleaded, AAA Michigan announced Monday.

The average price of $2.13 per gallon is 5 cents less than the average gas price in July and the current national average, and 65 cents less than the average cost last year. According to AAA, the demand for gas is becoming less because of coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the latest Energy Information Administration demand reading measured at 8.5 million barrels per day, which 11 percent less than a year prior.

As of Monday, Michigan has a total number of 82,782 reported cases, with more than 4 million reported in the United States.

“Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman AAA The Auto Club Group.

A press release from the AAA said that drivers are spending an average of $32 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is a discount of $12 from when gas prices were their highest in Michigan.

As of Monday, the most expensive average gas prices are in $2.27 in Marquette, $2.22 in metro Detroit and $2.13 in Ann Arbor, with the least expensive being $2.02 in Benton Harbor and Lansing and $2 in Traverse City.

To view average gas prices for the state of Michigan and counties, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com.