Man spends savings on free gas for nurses at Detroit Medical Center

DETROIT – A Good Samaritan purchased gas for nurses Wednesday and Thursday at the Exxon Express gas station on Mack Avenue and I-75 near DMC Hospital.

Allen Marshall had saved money for something he had his eyes on, but the COVID-19 outbreak changed his mind. He set up shop by the DMC with a sign that said “free gas for nurses” and decided to give back to those on the front lines.

