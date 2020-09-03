84ºF

Modernized southbound lanes to open on I-75 between Adams, 13 Mile roads

Traffic previously shared northbound side of freeway amid construction project

Southbound I-75 traffic in Oakland County will begin shifting to newly constructed lanes on Thursday evening.

Southbound I-75 traffic has been sharing the northbound side of the freeway between Adams and 13 Mile roads due to road and bridge reconstruction.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, one lane will be closed on southbound I-75 between Adams and 13 Mile roads to prepare for the switch. Officials say that southbound I-75 traffic will be utilizing the newly constructed southbound lanes by 5 a.m. on Friday.

Crews are also expected to reopen the eastbound Big Beaver Road ramp to southbound I-75.

Officials say there will be two lanes open for both directions on I-75 between 8 Mile and Adams roads during Labor Day weekend.

You can learn more about the I-75 modernization project here.

