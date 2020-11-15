Single-car crash kills 1 teenage boy, seriously injures 3 others in Manistee County

MANISTEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one teenage passenger and seriously injured three others Friday night.

Michigan State Police say at about 9:50 p.m. four teenage males from Manistee County were driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on River Road in Manistee Township when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the side of the road. The vehicle then rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, one passenger was still stuck inside the vehicle and had to be removed.

All four occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. One occupant has since died as a result of his injuries, officials said.

Police believe that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash. No additional details have been provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

