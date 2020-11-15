Live at 6: Michigan governor to make major announcement regarding efforts to slow spread of COVID

DETROIT – On Sunday evening Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will make a major announcement regarding efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases continue surging.

The press briefing will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Whitmer’s office. You can watch the press briefing in the video player above.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Just Sunday on Flashpoint Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Hospital Association warned that if coronavirus cases continue surging Michigan will surpass its record high for inpatient hospitalizations within the weeks ahead.

“Looking very specifically at the number of hospitalizations, we are on pace, if the current trends continue to surpass our all time record high that we achieved earlier in the year in terms of inpatient hospitalizations COVID related within the next several weeks. And so, it is certainly time to ring the alarm bell,” said Peters.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 251,813 as of Saturday, including 7,994 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 7,072 new cases and 65 additional deaths. The deaths announced today include 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, Michigan shattered its previous high for single-day COVID-19 cases, with a record breaking 8,516 cases reported.

Additionally, the state reported a total of 138,862 COVID-19 recoveries yesterday.