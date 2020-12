SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said both directions of Schoenherr Road are closed between 21 Mile and 22 Mile roads in Shelby Township for emergency repairs after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

Police said the crash caused a sinkhole.

Officers said they do not know when the road will reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

