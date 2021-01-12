Debris on I-275 southbound near 8 Mile Road causes flat tires on several vehicles

Several vehicles on Interstate 275 southbound near Eight Mile Road have flat tires due to wood debris on the road.
Officials said only the right lane is open. As of 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, the debris was cleared, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.
You can watch the report in the video posted above.
View: More traffic news
Heads Up: SB I-275 after 8 Mile— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 12, 2021
ONLY RIGHT LANE OPEN
Due to wood debris - numerous vehicles with flats. pic.twitter.com/9F82PdlUq6
Location: SB I-275 after 8 Mile— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 12, 2021
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane
Event Type: Debris
County: Oakland/Wayne
Event Message: only right lane open / due to debris in the roadway