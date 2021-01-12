29ºF

Traffic

Debris on I-275 southbound near 8 Mile Road causes flat tires on several vehicles

Only right lane of freeway open, officials say

Tim Pamplin

Tags: Traffic, Traffic News, Interstate 275, I-275, Wayne County, Oakland County

Several vehicles on Interstate 275 southbound near Eight Mile Road have flat tires due to wood debris on the road.

Officials said only the right lane is open. As of 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, the debris was cleared, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.

You can watch the report in the video posted above.

View: More traffic news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: