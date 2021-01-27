65-year-old man killed in crash in Chesterfield Township

Chesterfield Township police said one man was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a 65-year-old Ray Township man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Chesterfield Township.

The man, identified as Ronald Powers, was declared dead at the scene. A 55-year-old New Baltimore man was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Chesterfield Township police and fire personnel were dispatched at about 10:03 a.m. to New Haven Road north of Interstate 94. Officers found a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2015 GMC box truck rolled over.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Dodge Ram, which was driven by Powers, was traveling southbound when it lost control and was struck by the GMC box truck going northbound.

Police said weather conditions were poor, with snow and slush covering the roadway.

Chesterfield police were assisted by New Baltimore police, Michigan State Police and the Macomb County Road Commission.

Chesterfield Township police said one man was killed and another injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chesterfield Township Police Department)