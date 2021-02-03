State police: Driver intentionally crashed into I-696 center median in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A driver intentionally crashed a vehicle into the center median along eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road, blocking traffic for several hours Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened about 2:50 a.m. Eastbound I-696 had to be shut down at Couzens Avenue after the crash caused a light pole to fall onto the interstate on the eastbound side. A second vehicle struck that pole, police said, and then a third vehicle struck the initial vehicle that crashed.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported.

Police said the driver who first crashed intentionally into the median fled the area on foot. However, they were found by police -- officers suspect the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Ad

Michigan State Police have an investigation ongoing.

The freeway reopened to traffic about 7 a.m.

Check the live traffic map with updates here.