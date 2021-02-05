34ºF

Oakland County deputies warn of road closure on Adams Road in Rochester Hills

The road is closed between Hillendale Drive, Avon Road due to ‘icy road’ conditions

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Adams Road in Rochester Hills is closed between Hillendale Drive and Avon Road due to icy road conditions.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Rochester Hills - Road Closure Adams road is closed between Avon and Hillendale due to icy road conditions. Please seek an alternate route.

Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 4, 2021

