Metro Detroit weather: 2-3 inches of snow by Friday morning, then bitter cold

DETROIT – Snow, more snow and bitter cold are what’s coming at you over the next several days.

Snow Overnight

Snow showers will be with us through the evening and overnight, shutting down right before sunrise on Friday morning. This should give us healthy accumulations of 2-3 inches by the morning commute. The good news is the timing. With nearly all of this falling under cover of darkness, road crews should have time to clear out a lot of the main roads for Friday’s drive.

So if you want an excuse to sleep in, use this. We’ll see some lake effect snow showers in the afternoon, but that won’t add more than a few tenths of accumulation, and that will be primarily in the North and West Zones.

Friday Winds

Winds will gust over 40 mph at times on Friday, especially early as the widespread snow showers pull away. Gusts may be slightly lower in the afternoon, but they’ll still be 30+ mph, putting afternoon wind chills in single digits and close to zero.

Check out our 4ZONE page for a breakdown of those numbers. Winds will subside Friday night, but will remain breezy Saturday.

Sunday Snow

Snow returns for the second half of the weekend. But this is the lesser of the two events we’re tracking. Expect snow showers around midnight Saturday through the early morning hours of Sunday. Like Friday’s snow, this should be done by sunrise in most spots, keeping daylight hours dry.

There’s another batch of snow coming Sunday night into Monday. That looks potentially more serious. But there’s too much uncertainty to get excited about it now.

Bitter Cold

We’ve saved some good news for last. Temperatures by the end of the weekend into next week don’t look quite as cold. Lows will still be in single digits. But a change in the storm track will allow more clouds to hang around, keeping our nighttime temperature losses at a smaller level. And wind speeds should be lower, making wind chills less brutal but still frigid. Those will still go negative in the mornings, but should be single digits below zero instead of double digits below.

