I-94 to close this weekend for demolition of Burns Street overpass in Detroit

DETROIT – Crews will close a section of I-94 this weekend in order to demolish the Burns Street overpass in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the highway will close between I-75 and Conner Avenue, starting 9 p.m. Friday.

All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to MDOT.

During the closure, westbound traffic on I-94 will take a detour from westbound Eight Mile Road, to southbound Gratiot Avenue, to the westbound Gratiot Connector, to northbound I-75 and back onto westbound I-94, according to officials.

One lane of traffic will be open on westbound I-94 for local traffic up to Conner Avenue, MDOT announced.

All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Chalmers to Chene streets will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, crews said.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured from southbound I-75, to the eastbound Gratiot Connector, to northbound Gratiot Avenue, to eastbound Eight Mile Road and back to eastbound I-94, MDOT officials said.

All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to MDOT.

The Van Dyke Avenue entrance ramps to both directions of I-94 will stay closed starting Monday during the rebuilding of the Burns Street overpass.