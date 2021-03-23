3 people injured after police officer drives through stop sign in Detroit

DETROIT – Three people, including a Detroit police officer, were injured in a vehicle crash Monday after the officer drives through a stop sign.

The crash happened in the area of Burt Road and Trojan Avenue.

Police said they were responding to reports of another collision nearby when the officer when the police cruiser ran a stop sign. An SUV -- with a mother and her two daughters inside -- crashed into the cruiser.

The two daughters, who are in their teens, and the officer were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

