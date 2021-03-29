Woman killed in violent crash on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville

(Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Deadly Crash on Gratiot Avenue in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Southbound Gratiot Avenue is closed from Utica Road to Martin Road due to a deadly crash.

Investigators with Roseville police say that initial reports indicate the vehicle that caused the crash was traveling near 100 miles per hour, lost control and struck two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles struck a nearby building, causing substantial damage.

A 24-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was killed.

The other drivers are expected to be OK.

Police continue to investigate the crash.