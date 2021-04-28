Pregnant woman injured after vehicle hits fire hydrant, causes flooding on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A pregnant woman was rushed to a hospital after her car crashes into a fire hydrant on Detroit’s east side.

The crash happened on Queen and Seymour streets.

Police said the woman’s vehicle was hit by another car, causing her to crash into the hydrant and flood the street. The driver fled the scene.

Neighbors said similar crashes happen too often in the area. They said they’ve had to replace a fire hydrant, utility pole and stop sign because of previous incidents in the neighborhood.

