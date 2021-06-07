Renovation of Grand River Avenue at Novi Road to begin June 14, close lanes

NOVI, Mich. – Road repairs on Grand River Avenue near Novi Road are set to begin next week and will cause several lane closures through the summer.

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced Monday that concrete repairs on Grand River Avenue at the intersection of Novi Road in Novi are scheduled to start on June 14 and should be completed in early September. Officials say the project will be split into two stages, closing different sections of Grand River Avenue at different times.

Starting on Monday, June 14, Grand River Avenue will close between Novi Road and Crescent Boulevard for road work. Drivers will not be able to turn onto Grand River Avenue from northbound or southbound Novi Road during this stage.

Stage 1 detour: Grand River Avenue traffic will detour to “Crescent Boulevard to Town Center Drive, back to Grand River and vice versa,” officials said.

The second stage of the concrete slab replacement project will take place after the first stage is complete -- though the RCOC has not provided a date for the second stage yet. During this portion of the project, Grand River Avenue will close between Novi Road and Town Center Drive. Drivers will not be able to turn east onto Grand River Avenue from Novi Road during this stage.

Ad

Stage 2 detour: Grand River Avenue traffic will detour to “Town Center Drive to Crescent Boulevard, back to Grand River Avenue and vice versa,” officials said.

Officials say Novi Road at Grand River Avenue will have one lane open in each direction throughout the project.

Related: 4-year I-275 project starts this summer: What drivers need to know

According to the RCOC, the $1.4 million renovation project will include:

Replacement of concrete on southbound Novi Road through lanes and center left-turn lane between Main Street and the end of the concrete north of the intersection.

Replacement of some curbs and gutters.

Removal and replacement of two eastbound through lanes of Grand River Avenue from Crescent Boulevard to the end of the concrete east of Novi Road.

Removal and replacement of Grand River Avenue center left-turn lane west of Novi Road.

Removal and replacement of a select few concrete slabs in the westbound lanes of Grand River Avenue. All westbound lanes, except the right-turn lane, will be replaced east of Novi Road.

Traffic signal modification.

Upgrading of pedestrian crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Learn more about the project at the RCOC’s website right here.

More: Traffic news