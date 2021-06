All northbound lanes of I-75 were closed June 25, 2021 due to a vehicle fire.

DETROIT – All northbound lanes of I-75 at Schaefer Highway are closed due to a vehicle fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the closure at about 1:45 p.m. The fire was extinguished at about 2 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.