Police: Mackinac Bridge closed amid bomb threat

Mackinac Bridge in 2010. Photo by Justin Billau.

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – The Mackinac Bridge in northern Michigan is closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

Michigan State Police are assisting Mackinaw City Police as they investigate a bomb threat either on or near the Mackinac Bridge.

At 2:53 p.m. Sunday, bridge officials said that the bridge connecting Michigan’s lower and upper peninsulas has been closed entirely.

Mackinac Bridge is Closed will update when reopen. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

Police have not released any additional details regarding the incident.

