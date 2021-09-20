Road work closes lanes on Conant Street in Detroit, Hamtramck

DETROIT – Road work on Conant Street at the edge of Detroit and Hamtramck will cause lane closures this fall.

Wayne County officials say starting Monday, Sept. 20, crews will be completing work on Conant Street between Holbrook and Carpenter avenues. Work will consist of pavement milling, resurfacing and repairs, sidewalk ramps, signing and pavement markings, officials said.

One lane of traffic is expected to remain open in each direction on Conant Street during the project.

The project is expected to be completed by “fall 2021,” officials said, though an exact date was not provided.

Learn more about current Wayne County road work projects on the county’s website here.

