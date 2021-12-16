EB I-94 to close in Detroit through the weekend

DETROIT – Part of I-94 will close in Detroit through the weekend due to bridge work.

Eastbound I-94 will be closed between I-75 and Conner Avenue starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 while crews set bridge beams on the Cadillac Avenue overpass. Eastbound I-94 entrance ramps will be closed from I-96 to French Road also starting at 9 p.m.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75, eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound Gratiot Avenue, to eastbound 8 Mile Road and then back to eastbound I-94.

Officials say eastbound I-94 will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, weather permitting.

See our live traffic map here.

More: Local news